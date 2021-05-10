GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 9%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price dropped 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 164,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,172,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Get GoPro alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,947. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,772,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.