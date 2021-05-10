Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

