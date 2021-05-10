Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

