Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$89.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$81.49 and last traded at C$81.40, with a volume of 10459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

