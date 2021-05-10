Graviocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,821.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $3,821.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.00681643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002427 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.