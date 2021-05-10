Great-West Lifeco Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.95.

GWO stock opened at C$36.26 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.24.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

