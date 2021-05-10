Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$36.55 and last traded at C$36.49, with a volume of 61566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.95.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

The company has a market cap of C$33.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

