Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,161,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

