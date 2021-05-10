Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$2.30 Price Target at Cormark

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been assigned a C$2.30 price objective by Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRN. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GRN traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

