Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

