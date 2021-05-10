GreenPower Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,299.00 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $101.29 million and approximately $1,299.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $429.86 or 0.00766184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 135.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00241708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.66 or 0.01220354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.94 or 0.00736039 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

