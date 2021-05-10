Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 8,753 shares traded.

GDYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

