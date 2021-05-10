Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 4.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 282,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.