Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,883 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.