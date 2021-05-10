GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.57 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

