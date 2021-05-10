GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Up 8.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares rose 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 258,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 344,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.65.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,172 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.64% of GSE Systems worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

