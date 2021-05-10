GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of GSX stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.