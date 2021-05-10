GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded to Neutral by Nomura

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $29.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE GOTU traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. 182,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,473. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.
GSX Techedu Company Profile
