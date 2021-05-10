GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Upgraded to Neutral by Nomura

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $29.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE GOTU traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. 182,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,473. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

