GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Down 4%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.89. 590,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 492,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTBP. B. Riley began coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35).

GT Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

