Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $122.10 and last traded at $123.45. Approximately 14,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.39.

Specifically, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,791 shares of company stock worth $66,302,655. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

