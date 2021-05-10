Gulden Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $19.17 million and $123,852.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.88 or 0.00648581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,485,157 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.