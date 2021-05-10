Halliburton (HAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

5/3/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/28/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/12/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halliburton Company shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Field Services industry in the past year (+168.4% vs.+58.6%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Despite pressure on North American profitability, rebounding activity and the company’s ability to cut costs led to bottom-line outperformance in the last few quarters. Further, Halliburton's strong free cash flow even in a year as tough as 2020 indicates its financial strength. The company’s healthy relationship with national oil companies and digitization efforts also bode well. In particular, the successful and expanded use of digital technologies has helped Halliburton to enhance performance and lower operational risk – especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, Halliburton is viewed a preferred oilfield services major to own now.”

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. 9,503,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,754,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

