Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,253 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

