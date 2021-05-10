Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. 847,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

