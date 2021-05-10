Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,853 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

