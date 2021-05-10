Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.13

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $670.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

