Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.10. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

