Hannover Rück’s (HVRRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.