Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 2,682 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 332,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

