Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,018,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,662,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$55.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

