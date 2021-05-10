Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after acquiring an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 158,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,037. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

