HAPI (HAPI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $88.61 or 0.00159596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $6.98 million and $2.30 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.13 or 0.00780124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.64 or 0.08841088 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

