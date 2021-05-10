Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSC. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $22.55 on Monday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

