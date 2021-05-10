Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $283,296.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.