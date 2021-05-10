Haven Protocol Market Cap Hits $317.51 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.03 or 0.00040008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $317.51 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,064.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.70 or 0.06947676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.61 or 0.02411007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.00637883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00188146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00774559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.25 or 0.00610653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.77 or 0.00506255 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,412,658 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.