Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,019,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 376.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 226,123 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.35. 315,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

