Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lifted to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. 315,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

