Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

