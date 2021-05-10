HC Wainwright Increases WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target to $11.00

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. WISeKey International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of WISeKey International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

