HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Radius Health by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

