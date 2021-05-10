HC Wainwright Trims Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Target Price to $7.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.26% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $3.04 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $583,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

