Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $474.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.19), with a volume of 204310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £403.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

