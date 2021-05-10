HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.93 on Monday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $818.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.