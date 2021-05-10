HeartBout (HB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $762.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $278,900.02 and approximately $762.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

