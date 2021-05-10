Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 63,190 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 9.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of TC Energy worth $32,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

