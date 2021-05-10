Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 4.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) were up 4.5% on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $7.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hecla Mining traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 77,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,447,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

