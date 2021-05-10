Hedget Price Reaches $8.65 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $15.16 million and $1.61 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $8.65 or 0.00015512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00085620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.18 or 0.00792612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,056.10 or 0.09063199 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.