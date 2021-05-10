Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.50 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,599. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

