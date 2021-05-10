Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

