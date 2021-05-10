Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $501.20 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

